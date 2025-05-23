Arrest warrant issued for former Bolingbrook, Illinois teacher accused of inappropriate communication with student

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Bolingbrook, Illinois, middle school teacher who is accused of having inappropriate communication with a student.

According to Bolingbrook police, they are seeking the arrest of Brian Finn, 61, of Lockport, for two counts of battery following an investigation that began in early April.

Police responded to a report that Finn, who was a music teacher at Brooks Middle School at the time, had inappropriate communication with a 14-year-old Valley View School District student.

Police said Finn was terminated from his role at the school on May 5, after an internal investigation.

Two other Valley View School District employees were also relieved from their roles, but police said no charges were filed. Their involvement in this case was not reported by police.

Finn has not been taken into custody.