Former Antioch man sentenced for threatening Lake County judges

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A former Antioch man has been sentenced to four years in prison for threatening two Lake County judges, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office announced Friday.

Grayson Kash Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of threatening public officials.

The office says on Oct. 7, 2021, authorities at the Lake County Sherriff's Office received a call from Jackson who voiced his displeasure with a ruling in his pending divorce case.

While speaking with authorities he says, "That if Judge ***** is not arrested, that he is going to make sure he is f******* dead, six feet under, bury him alongside of Judge ******."

Jackson was arrested at his home in Arkansas a week later and extradited back to Lake County where he's remained since.

"For our judicial system to operate properly, it is imperative that members of the judiciary or any other officer of the court for that matter, be allowed to perform their duties free from harassment or fear of retribution," said State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type of behavior must not be allowed to stand and anyone who threatens a public official must be held accountable. Mr. Jackson went much too far expressing his displeasure with the court."