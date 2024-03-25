Former Ald. Ed Burke retires as Illinois attorney after corruption conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Convicted former Ald. Ed Burke has retired as an Illinois attorney, weeks after the Illinois Supreme Court was left unable to act on a bid to disbar him due to a lack of a quorum.

Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) records on Monday showed Burke has retired, although it's unclear when that status changed.

Burke was still listed as an active attorney on March 11.

Lawyers on retirement status in Illinois are not authorized to practice law, but may file for reinstatement by submitting a notification with the ARDC.

In December, Burke was convicted of racketeering and bribery charges, and the ARDC later filed a petition with the Illinois Supreme Court to suspend Burke's law license.

However, last month the court filed notice that it could not rule on that petition, due to a lack of quorum, after four of the seven justices recused themselves from the case. The court has declined to identify which justices recused themselves, and a spokesman has said justices are not required to give an explanation if and when they recuse themselves from a case.

Four of the current justices served on the court with Burke's wife, former Justice Anne Burke, before she retired at the end of 2022 – Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis, Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., Justice David K. Overstreet, and Justice Lisa Holder White.

When Burke was convicted of a felony, the ARDC was required to file a petition with the Illinois Supreme Court to have his license is suspended, and will be required to file a similar petition after he is sentenced. It's unclear if four justices again would recuse themselves from a bid to disbar Burke once his sentence is handed down.

In December, a jury found Burke guilty of charges accusing him of scheming to use his political clout at City Hall to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm.

The verdict against Burke included convictions for racketeering conspiracy, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity. The most serious of those counts – racketeering and the extortion charges – carry sentences of up to 20 years each.

He was convicted of four shakedown chemes involving the Old Post Office in downtown Chicago, a Burger King restaurant in his ward, a Binny's Beverage Depot store, and the Field Museum.

Burke's sentencing hearing has been set for June.