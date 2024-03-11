Former Ald. Ed Burke to keep law license, despite corruption conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Ald. Edward Burke will be able to keep his Illinois law license, despite his recent conviction on federal corruption charges, after the state's highest court was left unable to act on a bid to disbar him.

After Burke was convicted of racketeering and bribery charges in December, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission filed a petition with the Illinois Supreme Court to suspend Burke's law license.

Last month, the court filed notice that it was unable to render a decision on that petition, due to a lack of quorum. A spokesman for the court confirmed four of the seven justices recused themselves from the case, but declined to identify which justices.

The justices were not required to explain why they recuse themselves from a specific case, but four of the current justices served on the court with Burke's wife, former Justice Anne Burke, before she retired at the end of 2022.

A spokesperson for the ARDC, which regulates the licensing and discipline of Illinois lawyers, said only the state's highest court has the authority to suspend an attorney's law license.

When Burke was convicted of a felony, the ARDC was required to file a petition with the Illinois Supreme Court to have his license is suspended, and will be required to file a similar petition after he is sentenced. It's unclear if four justices again would recuse themselves from a bid to disbar Burke once his sentence is handed down.

In December, a jury found Burke guilty of charges accusing him of scheming to use his political clout at City Hall to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm.

The verdict against Burke included convictions for racketeering conspiracy, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity. The most serious of those counts – racketeering and the extortion charges – carry sentences of up to 20 years each.

He was convicted of four shakedown chemes involving the Old Post Office in downtown Chicago, a Burger King restaurant in his ward, a Binny's Beverage Depot store, and the Field Museum.

Burke's sentencing hearing has been set for June.