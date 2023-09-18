More flooding issues in Chicago's south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Clean-up is underway in Chicago's South Suburbs including Calumet City and heavy rain caused serious flooding over the weekend.

Residents are underwater once again.

A disaster recovery center is now open at the Calumet City Public Library, where help is available. There was a line out the door for neighbors hoping to get assistance starting at 7 a.m.

A video posted by neighbors on Facebook in Calumet City showed cars stuck in half a foot of water.

A woman was seen carrying her dog trudging through water from her car into her house. Another video posted on social media shows high water covering cars parked on the street coming up to the front stoop of people's homes…

One video was posted with the caption, "I've never seen it this bad."

Homeowners tell CBS 2 they are now assessing the damage and are turning to the city for answers.

"When my sub pump kept on going off, it did not shut off," Homeowner June Robinson said. "I knew something was going on. I knew something was wrong."

Some neighborhoods saw half a foot of rain in just a few hours.

FEMA has already been in the south suburbs this summer helping homeowners still reeling from flooding in June and July.