South suburban homeowners left cleaning up after 9 inches of rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Within just a matter of hours, up to 9 inches of rain drenched Chicago's south suburbs. The flooding was so intense, it turned a neighborhood in Calumet City into a lake.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke with homeowners who were cleaning up Sunday night, just months after heavy flooding hit the same area over the summer.

At least one parking lot was still under water Sunday night, and the residents and businesses affected say they will probably be cleaning up for the next couple of days.

In the 16 years that June Robinson has lived on Clyde Avenue in Calumet City, she said she has never seen rain do this much damage, let alone cause a sinkhole to open up outside her home.

"When my sump pump kept on going off, it did not shut off," she said. "I knew something was going on. I knew something was wrong."

Robinson is just one of the many homeowners in Calumet City who spent the day cleaning up.

The rain wreaked havoc across multiple communities in the south suburbs and in some cases dumped as much as 9 inches.

In nearby Dolton, concerns over a mudslide got the attention of Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who reported it on Facebook live.

Back in Calumet City, Lakesha Thomas had to call out of work to tend to the mess waiting for her in her basement.

"The walls, couches, furniture, everything, it was floating," she said. "It was floating down there."

Hours after the rainfall local streets were still closed due to flooding, even as some drivers took their chances.

A local supermarket was a waterfront property.

As homeowners assess the damage, they are now turning to the city for answers.

"This is the second time this year that we've had to deal with this, and they just raise their property taxes," said one homeowner.

CBS 2 did reach out to Calumet City to see if there was a plan in place to help those affected but did not hear back.