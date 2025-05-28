"Flavors of Chicago" scavenger hunt is this weekend, with $1K top prize

If you want to spend some time getting to know Chicago with, perhaps, a big prize at the end, a three-day scavenger hunt is on across the city this weekend.

The fourth annual eAtlas Scavenger Hunt, themed "Flavors of the City," returns from Friday through Sunday. eAtlas organizers teamed up with Chicago history and culture podcast "77 Flavors of Chicago" to plan this year's hunt, which benefits the Respiratory Health Association.

This year's hunt is planned around the Loop and River North neighborhoods. The winning team gets a $1,000 cash prize, but there are also prizes for best team name, top fundraiser, most creative costume and more.

You can stop and start the hunt as needed as long as it's completed between Friday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 9 p.m. The winning team or person will have the best time and the most accurately completed challenges.

