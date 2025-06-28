Watch CBS News
Five charged, nearly 2 dozen guns recovered after gunrunning investigation in Cook County

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Five people were charged Saturday in connection with trafficking guns between Indianapolis and Chicago.

Justin Anderson, 19, Montez Wells Jr., 18, Todd Williams, 23, Jaylen Powell, 18, all from Indianapolis, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with one felony count of gunrunning and one felony count of gunrunning 11-20 firearms.

Anderson, Williams, and Powell were also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, of having a machine gun/automatic weapon. Additional charges were given to Anderson for Unlawful Sale of Firearm by a Felon, Williams for aggravated fleeing causing over $300 in damage, and two felony counts for the 17-year-old for selling a firearm with no FOID.

Police said they were arrested on Friday in Lansing as part of a Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Chicago gunrunning investigation between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division, the Chicago police, and the Cook County Sheriff's Police, and was conducted in collaboration with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

During this investigation, 20 firearms and three machine gun Conversion Devices were recovered.

gunrunning-photo.jpg CPD

All five are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

Jeramie Bizzle

