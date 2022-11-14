Watch CBS News
First Lady Jill Biden meets with Chicago-area students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – First Lady Jill Biden spent much of Monday morning and afternoon in Chicago.

Her first stop after landing at O'Hare International Airport was Rolling Meadows High School. The First Lady helped kickoff National Apprenticeship Week and spoke with students at the school's career pathways program.

"Not everyone needs to have a four-year degree," Biden said. "It's all about jobs and community colleges have always been about jobs. So this is just another way."

The First Lady also got a quick robotics lesson from students at Rolling Meadows.

