Fire damages First Congregational Church in Maywood; suburb's second church fire since Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second church in west suburban Maywood caught fire Monday morning.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at the First Congregational Church at 400 N. Fifth Av.

The fire was under control by about 7 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene to make sure it didn't flare up again.

"We want to make sure that there isn't anything lingering here that's going to be a problem later, and that's what we're doing right now," Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh said.

Bronaugh said the fire started in the kitchen dining area, but it's not clear what caused it.

This was the second Maywood church to have a fire in the last week.

On Monday afternoon, the New Life in Christ Bible Church was destroyed by an extra-alarm fire.

Just last year, the church raised enough money to repair and fix the roof. On Monday afternoon, the new roof collapsed in the fire – with the charred shingles left covering the pulpit.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Beamon said the New Life in Christ Bible Church will continue to serve the neighborhood, and plans to move forward and rebuild in the same location.