Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire damages First Congregational Church in Maywood; suburb's second church fire since Monday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Fire at First Congregational Church in Maywood
Fire at First Congregational Church in Maywood 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second church in west suburban Maywood caught fire Monday morning.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at the First Congregational Church at 400 N. Fifth Av.

The fire was under control by about 7 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene to make sure it didn't flare up again.

"We want to make sure that there isn't anything lingering here that's going to be a problem later, and that's what we're doing right now," Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh said.

Bronaugh said the fire started in the kitchen dining area, but it's not clear what caused it.

This was the second Maywood church to have a fire in the last week.

On Monday afternoon, the New Life in Christ Bible Church was destroyed by an extra-alarm fire.

Just last year, the church raised enough money to repair and fix the roof. On Monday afternoon, the new roof collapsed in the fire – with the charred shingles left covering the pulpit.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Beamon said the New Life in Christ Bible Church will continue to serve the neighborhood, and plans to move forward and rebuild in the same location.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.