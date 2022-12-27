Extra-alarm fire destroys church in Maywood, leaves community heartbroken

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters from all over the western suburbs raced to Maywood Monday afternoon as flames shot through the roof of a church.

No one was hurt. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, it was a huge loss for some people in the community.

For nearly three decades, the New Life in Christ Bible Church has served a community in Maywood. On Monday, its building at 1642 15th Ave. at Harrison Street was destroyed.

But the pastor said the church will continue to serve the neighborhood.

Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh Jr. said just after 3:15 p.m., the fire department got multiple calls from people who saw smoke coming from the rear of the building.

You couldn't miss the huge flames covering the sky. When neighbor Tim Patterson looked across the street, he was stunned.

"I saw very little smoke. It was just starting," Patterson said. "But it progressively got worse."

By the time the Maywood Fire Department arrived, New Life in Christ Bible Church was completely engulfed. The fire was so severe that after it was determined that no one was in the building, all firefighters were ordered out – and they fought the blaze defensively from the outside.

There were worries about the building collapsing, such that police officers evacuated one home to the north, and another to the west.

With each passing minute, precious memories were destroyed.

"There was really no words for it," Patterson said. "I mean, this church has been here for a long time."

For 27 years, the church has sat at the corner of 15th Avenue and Harrison Street. Those on the block were stunned. But by the time Senior Pastor Ronald Beamon arrived, the sight left him with heartache.

"When I pulled up, my whole body just started shaking," he said.

Beamon watched in disbelief as the small neighborhood church burned.

"I love this building," he said.

Beamon cherishes the time he and his congregation worshiped there – recalling an image from this month of the sanctuary.

New Life in Christ Bible Church, via Facebook

"We were just excited about having three Christmas trees in the sanctuary this year. It looks beautiful," he said. "It looked really beautiful inside."

Now, there is nothing left.

"I want the members to know we're okay," said Pastor Beamon. "We do plan to stay, and we're hoping to rebuild."

Just last year, the church raised enough money to repair and fix the roof. On Monday afternoon, the new roof collapsed in the fire – with the charred shingles left covering the pulpit.

"We were so proud to see a brand-new roof put on the church, and to see it today just totally destroyed," said Pastor Beamon, "but we're just thanking and praising God that everybody is okay."

And while the façade was destroyed, New Life in Christ Bible Church stands strong, knowing the people - the true church – is solid.

"It's going to take a lot to rebuild, but I know that God is with us," Beamon said.

The exact cause of the fire remained unknown late Monday. But it took crews a few hours to get it under control.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to homes next door.