Chicago First Alert Weather: Here comes the rain again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear skies, lighter winds and cold Monday night.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, the lows will be in the low 20s in most spots, although some upper teens will be possible in the northwestern suburbs.

We'll start Wednesday out on a sunny note, but turn mostly cloudy by the mid-afternoon. A breezy south wind will make for a milder Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday with numerous showers from Thursday midmorning through Thursday night.

Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but we expect it to be fairly steady for several hours. Rainfall amounts will be around a half inch.

Colder air moves in by Friday morning, and with leftover moisture, there's a chance for a rain and snow mix for the Friday morning commute.

Flurries and cold temperatures are expected for Saturday, with highs around 30 degrees. Some sunshine and not as cold for Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Low 24°

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy and milder. High 50°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely after 10am. High 49°

