Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Here comes the rain again

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and brisk
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and brisk 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear skies, lighter winds and cold Monday night. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, the lows will be in the low 20s in most spots, although some upper teens will be possible in the northwestern suburbs.

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS

We'll start Wednesday out on a sunny note, but turn mostly cloudy by the mid-afternoon. A breezy south wind will make for a milder Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Our next storm system arrives Thursday with numerous showers from Thursday midmorning through Thursday night.

ar-wpc-rainfall-accu-5-days.png
CBS

 Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but we expect it to be fairly steady for several hours. Rainfall amounts will be around a half inch.

thu-rain.png
CBS

Colder air moves in by Friday morning, and with leftover moisture, there's a chance for a rain and snow mix for the Friday morning commute.

Flurries and cold temperatures are expected for Saturday, with highs around 30 degrees. Some sunshine and not as cold for Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Low 24°

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy and milder. High 50°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely after 10am. High 49°

7day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.