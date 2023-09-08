Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and cool this weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of lake effect rain will decrease by the early Friday evening. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows Friday night will be in the mid to upper 50s under a clearing sky. Low 50s are expected in the far western suburbs.

3-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

There are a few clouds Saturday morning, then sunny skies by the afternoon. 

sat-am.png
CBS

Highs will be around 70 degrees near the lake and mid-70s inland—upper 50s and mostly clear for Saturday night.

sat-pm.png
CBS

Sunday will feature more cloud cover but milder temperatures, with highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chances increase for Monday with a 60% chance for showers and cooler temperatures in the low 70s. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch will be possible.

A few showers will stick around on Tuesday, with highs only in the mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine and 70s return by the end of the following workweek.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and calm. Low 58°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 74°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 79°

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 1:20 PM

