Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and cool this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of lake effect rain will decrease by the early Friday evening.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows Friday night will be in the mid to upper 50s under a clearing sky. Low 50s are expected in the far western suburbs.

There are a few clouds Saturday morning, then sunny skies by the afternoon.

Highs will be around 70 degrees near the lake and mid-70s inland—upper 50s and mostly clear for Saturday night.

Sunday will feature more cloud cover but milder temperatures, with highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chances increase for Monday with a 60% chance for showers and cooler temperatures in the low 70s. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch will be possible.

A few showers will stick around on Tuesday, with highs only in the mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine and 70s return by the end of the following workweek.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and calm. Low 58°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 74°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 79°

