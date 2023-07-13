Fire up the grills: Chicago auto dealers, USO annual BBQ for the Troops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) and the United Service Organizations (USO) have joined forces once again to show support for the local military community and their families.

The 10th Annual USO BBQ for the Troops community fundraising event is set to kick off on July 15.

The event aims to raise funds to assist the USO in providing critical programs and services that directly benefit active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families.

Residents and car enthusiasts alike will have the chance to indulge in delicious food while contributing to a noble cause.