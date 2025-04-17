22 displaced after fire spreads between 2 buildings overnight in East Garfield Park, police say

22 displaced after fire in 2 buildings in East Garfield Park

Multiple people were displaced after a fire spread between two buildings Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of a two-story building around 11 p.m. near 5th and Central Park avenues

One of the residents said he ran to get his family after he saw the back of their stove was on fire.

Demacio Hopkinsbey, who lives with his family in the building, described what happened.

"I ran upstairs and I yelled and I told them there was a fire on the first floor and my dad, he followed me back downstairs. Went downstairs looking for a fire extinguisher, but there wasn't one, and by the time he got back downstairs, it was already getting too bad.

Police said the fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The fire left 22 people displaced. The Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist.

Fire officials said there were no smoke detectors inside the building.

The residence has been deemed open and dangerous, and the building department has been notified.

Investigation into the fire remains ongoing.