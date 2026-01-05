Watch CBS News
Fire rips through commercial building in unincorporated Elgin, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A fire left a building in ruins in unincorporated Elgin northwest of Chicago this past weekend.

At 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the Bartlett Fire District was called for the fire in the 31-W-400 block of Spaulding Road. Upon arriving, they found a commercial building in flames.

Firefighters issued Level 2 working fire response for more equipment and manpower, as they were met by heavy fire and challenging conditions, the district said.

elgin-fire-2.jpg
JLT Photography

The responding firefighters deployed multiple hose lines, while crews set up a water supply from nearby fire hydrants. Fire crews searched the building to ensure no one was inside, and deployed drones to identify hot spots, the district said.

elgin-fire-3.jpg
JLT Photography

The fire was under control by about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the building was severely damaged and left uninhabitable.

The fire district did not specify what the building housed, but published reports said it was a storage building. Photos shared by the district showed an overhead door on the building, and shelves with what appeared to be machine parts inside.

elgin-fire-1.jpg
Bartlett Fire District

Damage estimates were not available Monday.

