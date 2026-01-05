Fire rips through commercial building in unincorporated Elgin, Illinois

A fire left a building in ruins in unincorporated Elgin northwest of Chicago this past weekend.

At 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the Bartlett Fire District was called for the fire in the 31-W-400 block of Spaulding Road. Upon arriving, they found a commercial building in flames.

Firefighters issued Level 2 working fire response for more equipment and manpower, as they were met by heavy fire and challenging conditions, the district said.

JLT Photography

The responding firefighters deployed multiple hose lines, while crews set up a water supply from nearby fire hydrants. Fire crews searched the building to ensure no one was inside, and deployed drones to identify hot spots, the district said.

JLT Photography

The fire was under control by about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the building was severely damaged and left uninhabitable.

The fire district did not specify what the building housed, but published reports said it was a storage building. Photos shared by the district showed an overhead door on the building, and shelves with what appeared to be machine parts inside.

Bartlett Fire District

Damage estimates were not available Monday.