Fire rages on Chain O'Lakes northwest of Chicago

A large fire created quite a scene Monday afternoon on the Chain O'Lakes northwest of Chicago.

Dozens of videos and photos were posted to social media showing thick black smoke pouring from the area. Some said they could see the smoke as far away as Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Antioch Fire Department said it was called to the scene at 12:42 p.m. for a "large swamp fire" directly behind a trailer park.

Someone working nearby said the fire was burning at Dolphin Harbor Marina, at 26222 W. Oak Ave. in Antioch near of Grass Lake. A large grassy area nearby also caught fire.

Because the fire was so severe and due to water supply needs, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was activated to bring in crews form Lake Villa, Fox Lake, Spring, Grove, Grayslake, New Port, Round Lake, and Salem Lakes in Wisconsin. The crews worked for about three hours to conduct overhaul operations and extinguish hidden hot spots.

All the trailers in the trailer park were saved, but some sustained minor damage, the fire department said.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause was under investigation early Monday evening.

The Chain O'Lakes are located in Lake and McHenry counties just south of the Wisconsin state line, and are a popular area for summertime recreation.