Fire rips through industrial building on Chicago's West Side

By John Odenthal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters spent Sunday evening battling a blaze at a large industrial building in the West Side's Galewood neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a building west of Central Avenue and north of Bloomingdale Avenue. The building takes up nearly an entire city block.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

The CFD said there had been no injuries as of 10 p.m., and they were working to get the blaze under control.

