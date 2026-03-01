Watch CBS News
Fire crews extinguish intense house fire in unincorporated Woodstock

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fire crews battled an intense blaze at a home in unincorporated Woodstock on Sunday afternoon.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said crews responded to a fire at the one-story home shortly after 3 p.m. in the 12100 block of Baker Terrace.

Firefighters arrived within minutes, but due to heavy fire conditions and the home's rural location, additional assistance, including manpower and water supply, was requested.

woodsotck-blaze.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

The fire was under control within 90 minutes, but crews remained at the scene to monitor for any hot spots and ensure complete extinguishment.

Fire officials said one woman was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and refused to go to the hospital.

Three people lived in the home and are being assisted as a result of the fire as of Sunday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

