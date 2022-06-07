Fire breaks out again in tent encampment in Lawrence Avenue underpass beneath DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another fire broke out in a tent encampment in the Lawrence Avenue underpass beneath DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Monday.

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) said on Twitter that several tents were destroyed in the fire.

The Lawrence Avenue underpass was closed off at DuSable Lake Shore Drive due to the fire, Cappleman tweeted.

Just a heads up in case you’re trying to get to DuSable Lakeshore Drive through Lawrence Avenue: it’s closed off due to another encampment fire. Several tents destroyed again. pic.twitter.com/ieH2SKQduH — James Cappleman (@JamesCappleman) June 6, 2022

There was another fire in the same underpass on March 22, which took out six tents in the encampment.

Cappleman has warned previously about the dangers of propane tanks for heating, which some of the tents in the Lawrence Avenue underpass have.

"We cannot have propane tanks under the viaduct – for the sake of the people living there, for the sake of pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers," Cappleman told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman in April.

Information on the cause of this latest fire was not immediately available.