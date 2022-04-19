Fires in tent encampment in Uptown blamed on propane tanks: 'mayor' of homeless community says they're not dangerous, alderman disagrees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There have been two fires in as many months in an Uptown neighborhood tent city.

Both times, propane tanks that residents were using to keep warm exploded. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

But as CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday night, city leaders said it could have ended worse – and the problem isn't going away.

"It's like a community down here," said Tom Gordon. "We help everybody."

Gordon is the self-proclaimed mayor of the Uptown homeless community. He says in the tent encampment, you're family.

"You need a tent? I got you. You need a sleeping bag? I got you. You need blankets, clothes? We got it. You want food? We got you," Gordon said. "We look out for everybody on the street."

Gordon and dozens of others live beneath the viaduct that carries Lawrence Avenue under DuSable Lake Shore Drive en route to the lakefront. Among their belongings are propane tanks.

On Tuesday, March 22, a fire took out six tents underneath the viaduct. The tents have since been replaced thanks to community donations – but those that live in the encampment say they need heat to get through the long winter. They also say they can use that heat safely.

Meanwhile, less than a block away, a fire broke out on Chicago Park District property. An empty tent was set aflame.

Now, ash is left where that tent stood.

City leaders say two out of 10 propane tanks left at that tent exploded. But no injuries were reported.

"If you know what you're doing, you're not going to set nothing on fire," Gordon said.

But Ald. James Cappleman (46th) disagrees.

"You're putting something combustible under a freeway," Cappleman said.

And now there are tiny homes, and tents on wooden pallets – all under the DuSable Lake Shore Drive viaduct, and all combustible.

"We cannot have propane tanks under the viaduct – for the sake of the people living there, for the sake of pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers," Cappleman said.

The alderman said while the tanks aren't allowed on public property, there is little to no enforcement to remove them.

Cappleman plans to meet with city leaders this week – and hold a community webinar next week to come up with a solution, and fast.

"I need to get on my colleagues," Cappleman said. "Homelessness is a Chicago problem."

Gordon is calling for options, saying: "Give us housing! Help fight for housing!"

But there are also more shelters in Uptown than anywhere else than the city.

"We have to make plans for when winter comes again," Cappleman said.

And the alderman said the propane problem needs an answer now.