Federal Plaza rally will demand Trump keep troops out of Chicago; administration planning immigration crackdown

A coalition of Black faith and community leaders will hold a rally in downtown Chicago Friday to demand Trump keep the National Guard out of the city.

Sources from the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News Thursday that the Trump administration has drawn up plans to launch major immigration enforcement operations in Chicago as soon as next Friday.

Those operations could include armored trucks and armed federal agents as they carry out immigration arrests.

The operation is similar to what was launched into Los Angeles this spring, which sparked days of protests and eventually the deployment of the National Guard by the federal government over the protests of state and local leaders in California.

Organizers say the rally in Federal Plaza is a call to resist the illegal policies and executive orders of the Trump administration. Nearly a dozen reverends plan to pray on the walls of the Dirksen Federal Building before they go in to deliver a letter for President Trump to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

The letter will demand the president refrain from sending the National Guard to Chicago.

Sources tell CBS News Chicago the immigration plans with tactical units are separate from Trump's push to bring troops in to fight city crime, and he continues to ice out state and local leaders while making decisions.

"The Trump administration has not contacted me at all whatsoever. Nobody in my administration," Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday. "They're just looking to invade the city of Chicago, not coordinate with law enforcement—who they ought to be coordinating with—not coordinating with the state of Illinois, the governor or the mayor of the city."

The Department of Homeland Security said in part in a statement, "President Trump has been clear: we are going to make our streets and cities safe again… working overtime to deliver on the American people's mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens."

The Federal Plaza rally is set to start at noon.