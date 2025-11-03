Federal hearing over alleged inhumane conditions inside Broadview ICE facility happening Tuesday

The Department of Homeland Security is firing back at a lawsuit detailing allegations of inhumane conditions inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Broadview. Both sides will be back in court on Tuesday as yet another village meeting ends abruptly.

Last week, a lawsuit was filed claiming inhumane conditions at the facility in Broadview and how the people inside don't have access to their attorneys. Now, it's up to a federal judge who has the power to close the facility if he sees fit.

The dozens of people who came to the Broadview Village meeting Monday night were told to leave after they spoke out of turn. Many protestors outside the Broadview facility attended and were upset that a tent they had up there for supplies was taken down by the village.

"Then you started firing chemicals at us. You left us defenseless, and then you opened fire like cowards." Ian Perry said.

People who live and work in the village quickly fired back. "None of you live in Broadview, yet you are going to demand your First Amendment rights contrary to my rights," Matthew Ames said.

Mayor Katrina Thompson was making her remarks at the end to clear the chamber and told everyone to leave after she said people continued to talk over her. It was the second time in two weeks that the meeting had to end early.

The Broadview ICE processing center, where many at the meeting have been protesting outside for weeks, is the point of contention during a federal court hearing on Tuesday. That will focus on the conditions inside the brick building.

"If the judge finds this is not a humane place, it's inhumane — he has the power to actually shut it down," legal analyst Irv Miller said.

Miller said the federal judge has all day to listen to live testimony, including two people recently detained who will be brought back to testify.

Miller said the judge has the power to stop all immigration enforcement actions on Chicago area streets if he sees fit.

"Homeland Security would have no place to process these detainees. So I'm sure tonight, just in case they lose, they are looking for alternative places that they could do processing of the people they are detaining," he said.

In a new court filing tonight spanning dozens of pages, U.S. attorneys deny the inhumane conditions inside. They also said people have access to medical care and lawyers.