Broadview village board meeting ends early after disruptions from protesters over limitations

The Broadview village board meeting was cut short on Monday night after moments of shouting when the agenda turned to an ICE facility. The building has drawn clashes with federal agents and protesters for weeks.

Mayor Katrina Thompson said wants to permanently close that facility. That call comes two weeks after she signed executive orders restricting protests zones and times. That's why dozens of protestors came to Monday night's meeting to prove a point.

Before the village board meeting came to an abrupt end with people shouting, people packed the room with many wanting to send a strong message to Thompson.

"The curfew hours of 6 p.m. are not only brutally enforced but they are unfair to the community members who want to express their First Amendment rights," Michelle Nervias said.

"I strongly urge you to immediately rescind this order and stop using executive power to silence the very peopel you are supposed to represent, mayor," Henry Periser said.

"The goal is close the ICE facility in broadview," Thompson said.

She said she wants to permanently shut down the facility and said that the protests and feuds with federal agents cause division, pain, and fear in the community.

"Let's keep standing up for what is right...curfew!" Thompson said.

Protestors who attended the meeting were upset that she was not touching on the curfew.

"I listened to you all and I demand and respect that you listen to me and if you choose not to that I am going to ask you to leave," Thompson said.

When she did address the curfew ...

"I believe in democracy, and I believe in protesting, but I also believe in the safety of my community and that's why the executive order is going to stay in place ..." she said.

Protesters did not approve of her response. She added one more comment.

"I see a photo of a young man who has a sign up that says "give us liberty or give us death" but also on the rooftop of his car is a case of beer, this is what we have to face - aggression," she said.

And told them to go, calling off the rest of the meeting.

When it comes to Thompson wanting to permanently close the ICE facility in Broadview, legal analyst Irv Miller said she has zero authority in that regard.