Federal government awards $20 million for upgrades to Harvey Transportation Center for Pace, Metra riders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban Harvey is getting $20 million to upgrades its bus stop for Pace riders who also connect with the CTA and Metra.

The Harvey Transportation Center, according to Pace, is where 11 routes serve connections to facilities like Amazon, UPS and others. It includes Pace route which runs 24/7 and its most heavily used route, connecting riders with, among other places, Metra Stations and CTA's 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line Station.

According to the transit agencies, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the funds to the reconstruction project for the Harvey Transportation Center. It's through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE.)

The plan is with Pace, Metra, and the city of Harvey. When finished, it's to offer big upgrade for riders. . The funding will be used to improve the bus passenger waiting area which will be re-built adjacent to the Harvey Metra Electric station.

Pace

"My administration is focused on building and maintaining relationships that fosters growth in the City of Harvey. The historic collaboration of Metra and Pace will make a significant impact on the lives, infrastructure, and future City developments. This $20 million dollar investment improves the quality of life for residents that deserve to live in a city for which they can be proud. It demonstrates that change is truly possible when everyone is working together. We look forward to more of it." said Mayor Christopher J. Clark.

The facility upgrades include "easier transfers between Pace buses and Metra trains, offer passenger restrooms, an interior waiting area, a new retail space, 14 bus bays (up from the current 10.)"

Pace said the space will have "better weather protection" for those waiting for the buses, a larger kiss-n-ride area and accessible "to people with disabilities and have a dedicated area for ADA paratransit vehicles."