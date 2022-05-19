FBI search warrant obtained by podcast reveals possible details about killer of two girls in Delphi, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilling new details emerged Wednesday in the 2017 murders of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana.

An FBI search warrant obtained by the "Murder Sheet" podcast said the bodies of Abby Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, lost a lot of blood.

The warrant also noted that the killer may have staged a murder scene and took souvenirs, but the warrant did not specify what they were.

The warrant also disclosed a landowner named Ron Logan couldn't be ruled out as the man recorded on Liberty's saying "down the hill."

The girls' bodies were found on Logan's property a day after they disappeared. Logan died in 2020.