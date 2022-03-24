No arrests, but a familiar name resurfaces in the suspect for the murders of two Delphi, Indiana girls

Familiar name resurges in the suspect for the murders of two Delphi, Indiana girls

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Their gruesome murders shook Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago.

Abby Williams and Libby German's killer still hasn't been caught. But a newly released interview transcript from Indiana State Police is bringing new attention to the case.

The man interviewed used a fake online profile to talk to Liberty German, one of the victims before she was killed. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports the man hasn't been charged in the case.

His name is Kegan Kline and he hasn't been formally connected to or charged in the Delphi case. Even though it's mentioned several times in the interview transcript.

Indiana State Police

Kline is currently facing 30 felony charges, including child porn, child solicitation and obstruction of justice. Thirteen-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were found murdered in February 2017 near a hiking trail just outside their hometown of Delphi, Indiana, about 60 miles from Indianapolis.

More than five years later, the investigation is active because their killer still hasn't been found and no one arrested.

Back in 2021, CBS 2 reported about a fake account state police found while investigating the case, belonging to a man who went by "Anthony Shots" posing as a model to contact underaged girls. He asked for nude pictures and trying to meet them, leading to more than 30 child porn-related charges.

An interview transcript from August 2020, shared with CBS 2 by the team behind The Murder Sheet podcast, currently covering the case. They obtained documents revealing more about that social media account and the man behind it Kegan Kline.

At first Kline denies any contact with Liberty German.

The officer said "I think you wanted to be truthful and it was hard for you 'cause you were scared. I mean it's a double homicide investigation." "Yeah," said Kline.

Then asking…

"…how did you meet Liberty German?…"

Kline said

"I don't know…I literally don't know…I had to be on Instagram or something."

"Okay. So she added you on Instagram. When was that would you say?"

And Kline replied:

"I literally have no clue. I don't remember talking to her really. I didn't even know who she really was until after I saw that on the news and I was like, oh wow that name. Like, I remembered the name."

But, police had his phone records. The officer said:

"I mean again that's, that's a lie too because we know for a fact when you were in Vegas, that on your device you were searching about the Delphi investigation."

CBS 2 reached out to Kegan Kline's attorney for a comment, but there was no response. Kline will be back in court on the child porn charges he's facing on April 14.

The Indiana State Police sent a statement to CBS 2:

Thank you for reaching out. We are aware 'The Murder Sheet' has released the attached transcript. That information did not come from the Indiana State Police.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, the Indiana State Police does not confirm or deny anyone who is or is not a suspect. We are still requesting public assistance by contacting abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.