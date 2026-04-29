FBI, IRS investigating Paragon Restaurant in Hobart, Gino's Steakhous in Merrillville, home in Schererville

FBI and IRS agents were seen at two restaurants and a in Northwest Indiana, Wednesday morning, carrying out a large investigation.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, federal agents were seen the Paragon Restaurant in Hobart and the home of its owner James Gerodemos in Schererville, along with Indiana State Police.

The Times also reported that an additional law enforcement presence was also seen at Gino's Steakhouse on East Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, including agents wearing FBI jackets and one agent that had "IRS-CI" on his vest.

CBS Skywatch was over Gino's Steakhouse around 10 a.m. and saw federal agents still investigating and removing materials from a storage shed in the back of the parking lot.

Federal agents at Gino's Steakhouse in Merrillville, Indiana, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. CBS Skywatch

An FBI spokesperson confirmed the FBI is conducting a "multi-agency operation" with "court authorized law enforcement activity occurring at multiple locations in Northern Indiana and other states."

The FBI said there is no known threat to the public connected to this investigation, but could not provide further details because it is an ongoing investigation.

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to the IRS for any information or comment and are waiting to hear back.

No further details were immediately available.