Two "faulty" tornado sirens found in Highland, Indiana, during test after Wednesday's storms

Two faulty tornado sirens in Highland, Indiana, did not function properly during severe storms

Officials in Highland, Indiana, said two tornado sirens were found to be malfunctioning after a tornado touched down in the town on Wednesday.

Highland police said the town's tornado sirens were tested on Saturday, and two "were found to be faulty."

"It was also discovered there was an issue with the communication to the 911 Center. The 911 Center is working on that issue and our vendor will be out Monday morning to fix the issue on our end," police said in a Facebook post.

Further information on the malfunctions was not immediately available on Saturday.

An EF-0 tornado, with winds of 65 to 85 mph, touched down Wednesday evening in Highland near U.S. Highway 41 and 45th Street, damaging several trees and homes.

Three tornadoes also touched down in neighboring Gary, while four others touched down in the Chicago suburbs – three in Will County and one in Cook County near Lynwood.