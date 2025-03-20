Tornado damages roofs of school and several homes in Gary, Indiana

Sunshine after snowy start to first day of spring in Chicago

An elementary school in Gary, Indiana, had part of its roof torn off when a tornado touched down Wednesday night, causing extensive damage across the city.

The National Weather Service said a preliminary assessment by storm survey teams in Gary determined an EF-1 tornado, with winds of 86 to 100 mph, hit Gary as severe storms moved through the Midwest on Thursday.

City officials said some residents in Gary spotted a funnel cloud near 21st Avenue and Hendricks Street as the storms were moving through.

Part of the roof at Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, a public school located at 3757 W. 21st Ave., was torn off, damaging the gymnasium and several classrooms.

"It's devastating as the principal, but I just thank God everybody was safe," McCullough principal Sharmayne McKinley said. "Looking in the sky, there was nothing, so you never thought that it would happen to you, or to your building."

Several janitorial workers were inside the school at the time, but were not injured.

"I can probably say with 100% of certainty that they experienced some fear," said Gary Community School Corporation Supt. Dr. Yvonne Stokes. "However, they were very brave. They did what they were supposed to do. They took cover. I'm happy to report no one was hurt."

Stokes said, if the storm had moved in just a few hours earlier, all 515 students at McCullough would have been in harm's way.

"Well, had it been two hours earlier, I'd like to believe that my staff would have pivoted and taken our students into their safety zones — but I'm glad it wasn't," Stokes said. "With that being said, we will be looking at making a plan to move forward, because we don't know how long it will take to fix the building."

The school will be closed Thursday and Friday while crews assess damage at McCullough. Spring break starts for the district next week.

Multiple homes and businesses also were damaged in the storm. Ebony Perkins' roof was torn off, and landed on her neighbors' house. At least six other homes on the west side of Gary also had severe roof damage, and light poles crashed through windows of multiple homes on Perkins' block.

"What I seen is my whole life is gone," Perkins said. "I just bought this house."

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said several buildings in the city were severely damaged, leaving multiple families temporarily homeless.

Gary Fire Chief Larry Tillman praised the efforts of his men and women took to make sure that they got everyone out of their damaged houses — with downed electrical wires trapping many people.

"We had people staying place until we could actually get to them. Some of them, we did have to make emergency moves, on some of the ceilings, the roof was coming down inside of the homes," Tillman said. "We had to move some of their people from their homes to the garage just to get out of the rain until we could get ambulance crews in the area to bring them out."

The City of Gary said its General Services teams were working to clear fallen branches and debris. For downed power lines, residents should use extreme caution and call NIPSCO directly at 800-464-7726.

Mayor Melton said the City of Gary is working with the American Red Cross to make sure displaced residents receive shelter.

The City of Gary also noted that The Monroe Center, at 4101 Washington St., is open for residents in need of an emergency shelter. The Monroe Center can be reached at 219-501-8766.