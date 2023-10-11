Family mourns grandfather killed in Chicago during attempted armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A family on Chicago's West Side is mourning the loss of a beloved father and husband who was killed in an armed robbery while protecting his wife.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos learned the killers in the case may be linked to another homicide.

Many along Lawndale Avenue were still rattled over the events that took place there Tuesday morning when a man and woman walking to their car were ambushed by two men demanding money. The getaway car used in the murder was involved in another homicide the day before, CBS 2 has confirmed.

It was around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday when police said a 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were walking along North Lawndale Avenue.

Surveillance footage obtained by CBS 2 shows a white Kia Forte pulled up into an alley, two people jumped out and approached the couple.

CBS 2 chose not to show what happened next as one of the men opened fire, shooting the male victim in the head.

Soon after, the suspects fled the scene in the white Kia.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist who works with families coping with trauma from gun violence, spoke to the family.

"He lost his life, and he shouldn't have lost his life," Holmes said. "But you know, sometimes you just have to give them everything that they want, even though you don't want to, but you have to protect your family and your loved ones."

A neighbor who heard the gunfire jumped into action and performed CPR on the man before first responders arrived. The victim later died from his injuries.

The white Kia, which police said was stolen from North Riverside this week, was linked to another homicide that took place on Monday in the 1600 block of 47th Street on the South Side. In that case, a 29-year-old man was killed while sitting in a car.

The victim in Tuesday's case has not been identified, but CBS 2 spoke to his wife, who said the family is heartbroken. The victim was not only a beloved father and husband, but also a grandfather.