CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was found shot and killed inside a truck in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Just before midnight, Chicago police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, on 47th Street at Ashland Avenue.

A doctor on the scene pronounced him dead.

No arrests have been made.