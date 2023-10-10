Chicago shooting: Man, 48, shot and killed in attempted armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted robbery led to a man being shot and killed on Chicago's Northwest Side late Tuesday morning.

Two victims, a 50-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, were in the 1600 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 10:46 a.m. when two armed suspects got out of a white sedan and approached them, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects fired a gun, striking the male victim. The suspects then fled the scene inside the sedan without taking any belongings.

The male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead.

The female victim was not injured.

No one has been arrested. Area 5 detectives are investigating.