Daley Plaza Farmers Market is back. Here's what attendees can expect this season

The Daley Plaza farmers market is back for the season, bringing fresh produce and sweet treats.

Each year, crowds flood the market buying everything from cheese and flowers to tamales and baked goods.

Program manager Sandra Carrera is inviting everyone to come to the market and try some of the new vendors in addition to their favorites.

"We've got a whole bunch of new vendors, and you know, like I said, all the classics too, so you've got your favorites and then come out and try out some of these new vendors that are ready to showcase what they got," she said.

The market opens every Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and runs through Oct. 23.

The fun doesn't end there.

Find more of Chicago's farmers markets openening for the season here.

Food Truck Fest is also back at Daley Plaza every Friday through the summer.