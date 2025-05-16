Food Truck Fest is back at Daley Plaza every Friday through October

It's warm in Chicago, which means it's the return of Food Truck Friday in Daley Plaza.

A dozen food trucks will sell delicious items and sweet treats from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday until October.

Most of the trucks are small businesses, many run by families.

Veterans of the food truck say it's a great opportunity to have people try your food for the first time. They're happy for the start of the season and meet new customers.

"It's always good to be back at Daley Plaza," Cheese's owner David Johnston said. "We are a veteran here, but there are a lot of great trucks out here. If you haven't had a chance to get outside, today's the day to get out and grab a bite to eat."

There's a little bit of everything, from seafood and sausage to burgers, brisket, tacos, and pizza. You can even grab a cupcake for dessert.

Depending on the time of day you head out for lunch, you may get a bonus treat from a live DJ set.