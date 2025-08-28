Fans thrilled to see Oasis in concert at Soldier Field in first tour since 2009

If you're a news anchor like Joe Donlon or Irika Sargent or Marie Saavedra, today is always gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you — after they say, "Charlie De Mar," or "Sabrina Franza," or "Jermont Terry, CBS News Chicago."

What was the occasion for such a groaner of a dad joke specific to our business here? Why of course, Oasis, whose hit "Wonderwall" we paraphrased there, performed at Soldier Field — touring for the first time since 2009.

The sold-out show kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Chicago is one of only three U.S. cities on the band's world tour.

Fans were thrilled for an occasion they thought would never happen.

Fans walk to enter Soldier Field ahead of Oasis's first United States concert since 2008 in Chicago, Illinois, on August 28, 2025. Following Chicago, North America reunion concert tour by the English rock band Oasis will include stops in East Rutherford, Pasadena and Mexico City. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"I saw them in 1994 on their first tour at a club in Boston called Local 186," said one man Brian, who noted that the club was tiny.

"I never thought I'd be able to see them, but when this got announced, he texted me, got tickets, and we're super-excited," said Brian's son, Declan.

"I have been to probably hundreds of concerts in my lifetime, and I cannot remember a show where the crowd had so much energy from start to finish, so that's what I want to experience here in Chicago," said Jennifer Weinberg.

Members of British rock band Oasis, including Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, arrive on stage to at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 28, 2025, during their reunion tour. British rock legends Oasis kicked off the North American leg of their blockbuster reunion tour in Toronto on August 24 as ecstatic Canadian fans flocked to their first chance to see the band since 2008. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Formed in Manchester, England, in 1991, Oasis was one of the most dominant British acts of the 1990s, releasing hits like "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova," and "Slide Away." The band's sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel and singer-sibling Liam.

The group split in 2009 after many years of infighting. Noel Gallagher officially left the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

Even before the dissolution, the two brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship — to the point where they rivaled if not surpassed the Everly Brothers — the late Don and Phil Everly — and Ray and Dave Davies of the Kinks among famous brothers in pop music who had high-profile and public fallings-out.

As noted by Biography.com, Liam Gallagher hit his brother on the head with a tambourine and walked offstage during a show in Los Angeles in 1994 — the year Oasis first burst onto the scene.

In 2009, a fight between the brothers at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris led to one of Noel's guitars being smashed, and that was the end of the band.

In 2019, Liam Gallagher told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

"The most important thing is about me and him being brothers," he said. "He thinks I'm desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn't join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world."