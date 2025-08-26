Oasis Live '25 merch store opens in Wicker Park ahead of Soldier Field concert Thursday

Oasis won't be in Chicago for another two days, but you can get merch from their tour now.

The Oasis Live'25 store opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Milwaukee and Wolcott in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood. There, fans will be able to buy clothing, limited edition items and vinyl records.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher won't be there, but they'll be at Soldier Field Thursday for their Oasis Live '25 concert.

While the show is officially sold out, there are still tickets going on StubHub starting at $325.

Cage the Elephant will be the opening act at Thursday's concert. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.