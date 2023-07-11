Family remembers 9-year-old killed at Franklin Park birthday party

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago and Franklin Park communities are rallying to support the family of a young boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Ulysses Campos was just two weeks shy of turning 10 years old when he was shot and killed during his grandmother's birthday party.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez had the latest on the investigation and spoke to the boy's uncle.

"We were just here celebrating my mom's 70th birthday when tragedy struck," said his uncle Otilio.

It was supposed to be a time for celebration for the Campos family.

"It was a lively party. We were having a good time, so we didn't hear anything besides the gunshots, and then we rushed out," said the uncle.

Outside was their worst nightmare. Ulysses, 9, was on the ground in the spot where his family placed a cross. It's where his uncle Otilio, who didn't want to be on camera, said Ulysses' dad held his son.

"There's a lot of emotions, sadness, anger," Otilio said. "Anger the most, because he's 9. He was two weeks away from turning 10 years old."

The shooting happened in an alley. The evidence of the shooting was still visible. The family said Ulysses was out in the alley playing with his cousins when one of the bullets struck him in the chest.

"This was not targeted," Otilio said. "It was just a random act of violence."

Police said they found the suspect's car in Leyden Township, and they have a person of interest in custody. They have not announced any arrests.

Meanwhile, the Campos family is finding healing by talking about the joy Ulysses brought to their lives.

"He was one of those kids that if you were having a bad day, he would try to make you laugh," said Otilio. "He had an infectious smile. He lived for life. He was a true daddy's boy. He wanted to do so many things, gamer, YouTube star, social media influencer, all that stuff. We'll never know now because he was 9."

They're leaning on each other during a difficult time.

"We came together as a family because there's strength in numbers," said Otilio. "Our family, we're a small but united family."

They're a family united, just like Ulysses would've wanted, they said.

"We lost somebody and we gained a guardian angel," he said.