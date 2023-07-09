Watch CBS News
9-year-old boy shot, killed in Franklin Park, medical examiner says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in Franklin Park Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. 

According to a release from the medical examiner's office, Ulysess Campos was fatally struck in the chest while in the 2800 block of Elder Lane. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

July 9, 2023

