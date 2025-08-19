Family demands action and justice in hit-and-run that killed woman in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

Family fights for justice in hit-and-run that killed woman in Pilsen

Family fights for justice in hit-and-run that killed woman in Pilsen

Family fights for justice in hit-and-run that killed woman in Pilsen

A family is fighting for justice after a hit-and-run crash a month ago killed a young woman and injured her fiancé.

Standing outside the Near West (12th) District Chicago police station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., loved ones of Marcela Herrera were on a mission to take their concerns directly to the CPD.

"Our pain is immense, and our soul is shattered," said Herrera's sister, "because to this day, we have not received any response from relevant authorities."

Back on July 19, the 22-year-old Herrera and her fiancé were walking in the crosswalk near Ashland Avenue and Cullerton Street in the Pilsen neighborhood. Police said someone driving a Dodge Journey sport-utility vehicle hit the couple, and never stopped.

"It's so important for us to get justice," said Anita Salgado.

Salgado and Herrera were childhood friends. She said the family wants the driver to know they will keep Herrera's case of everyone's face until there is an arrest.

Salgado added that the acts should be weighing heavily on whoever was behind the wheel that day.

"This should be something that's heavy on their conscience," said Salgado. "You know, her family has not stopped shouting her name, her friends have not stopped shouting her name, and we won't stop not stopped shouting her name until they come forward."

Herrera's sisters told the crowd Tuesday that detectives have been vague about updates. The show of support outside the police station was intended also to remind officers the case matters.

"We've felt completely ignored. We've made calls, sent messages, and still haven't received a response," said Herrera's sister. "Perhaps a month seems like a short time to the authorities, but for us, every moment is critical."

Herrera worked at an early childhood school, where parents spoke of her kindness and said she treated the kids at the school as if they were her own.

"Always speaking with positivity over my son David," a mom said.

Now, loved ones want the deadly hit-and-run treated with priority — even from the community, whom the family believes knows something.

"Maybe you saw the dark-colored Journey. Maybe you heard someone brag or whisper, Maybe you know exactly who is responsible," said Salgado. "Real friends don't let you carry a murder on your conscience. Protecting a killer doesn't make you loyal. It makes you guilty too.

Herrera's fiancé was seriously injured in the hit-and-run, but survived.

Chicago police said they had no updates, and are still working every lead possible.