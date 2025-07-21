Watch CBS News
Woman killed, fiancée injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood
Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood 00:24

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Saturday night. 

Just after 11 p.m., 22-year-old Marcela Herrera was crossing the street with her 21-year-old fiancée when a silver car hit them in the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said the driver of the silver car fled the scene. 

The couple was leaving the Tacos and Tamales festival when they were hit. 

Herrera was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died. 

Her fiancée was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in serious condition.   

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

