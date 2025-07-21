Woman killed, fiancée injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m., 22-year-old Marcela Herrera was crossing the street with her 21-year-old fiancée when a silver car hit them in the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said the driver of the silver car fled the scene.

The couple was leaving the Tacos and Tamales festival when they were hit.

Herrera was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

Her fiancée was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.