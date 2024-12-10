Fallen Oak Park, Illinois police detective remembered at vigil against gun violence

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- West suburban neighbors packed a church Tuesday night for a candlelight peace vigil—in particular honoring the memory of fallen Oak Park police Detective Allan Reddins.

Reddins was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 29, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Oak Park residents packed St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, at 545 S. East Ave., to remember a police detective and father who gave five years serving and protecting the people of the leafy suburban village.

The Rev. George Arceneaux greeted residents as they entered the church.

"We're getting a lot of folks that don't necessarily come in on a Sunday morning at St. Christopher's," Arceneaux said. "We're getting people who are from different Christian communities, as well as just different faith backgrounds."

People of different faiths gathered all under one roof to bring awareness to end gun violence. The group recognized family, friends, and victims of gun violence.

"Many people do not believe that when gun violence happens in a community, it's not that one house that's just affected—it's everybody connected," said Bertha Purnell of the group Mothers OnA Mission28.

When Detective Reddins' name was read, it hit especially close to home. With his name, faith leaders repeated "Presente!"—acknowledging his spirit still dwelling within everyone.

The event Tuesday night was the 12th annual candlelight peace vigil. It is sponsored by several local groups, including Moms Demand Action Oak Park-Austin chapter.

"The purpose of this vigil is really to honor all victims of gun violence across the country," said Jenna Leving Jacobson, a volunteer at the Oak Park-Austin chapter of Moms Demand Action. "It's a national event that we hold every year, and we want to center survivors."

A somber setting was cast in shadows as the lights dimmed, and lit candles illuminated the community's grief.

"There's obviously a lot of violence in Chicago area, and there's a lot of thoughts and prayers that go out there—but we have to go beyond that," said Victor Guarino. "This is just some way that we can participate, and maybe do something to help address the violence that's been occurring."

Reddins will be laid to rest this Thursday.