Man charged with murder of Oak Park police detective makes first court appearance

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- The man charged with shooting and killing Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins made his first court appearance on Thursday, as a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.

Jerell Thomas, 37, is being held on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was arrested immediately after the shooting, but did not make his first court appearance until Thursday, because he had been hospitalized after he was shot by Reddins' fellow officers.

During Thomas' court appearance in a basement courtroom in the Maybrook Courthouse in Maywood, Cook County prosecutors gave new details about what they say Thomas did leading up to the shooting, and why it should never have happened. Reddins was only working on the street that day – the Friday after Thanksgiving – because of a staffing shortage at the Oak Park Police Department.

Dozens of officers and other first responders filled a basement courtroom in Maywood – lining the walls and wrapping behind court employees – as Thomas appeared in court.

Judge Elizabeth Ciaccia-Lezza explained the show of support for Reddins, saying, "They may not be blood, but it's family."

Thomas, 37, was brought into court in a wheelchair, a bandage on his head, and only a sock on his right foot after being shot in the leg by responding officers.

The prosecution outlined their case – starting with the initial call about an armed person leaving Chase Bank on Lake Street.

"The offender stood around for at least 15 minutes. He was approached by the branch manager of the Chase branch, who believed the offender to be acting strangely. The offender can be seen on video taking out a gun from his waistband and walking out," Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Eugene Wood said.

Prosecutors said Reddins and a responding sergeant found Thomas several blocks away, but the situation escalated quickly.

"Police body-worn camera video captured the offender reaching toward the inside of his unzipped jacket. Sergeant MR and Detective Allan Reddins told the defendant to keep his hands up, and not to reach," Wood said. "Body-worn camera captured the sound of three gunshots, then an approximately one second pause, then three more gunshots."

Prosecutors said Thomas should not have had a gun, because of his prior criminal history, which included battery of an officer; but explained he stole it from his sister's home earlier that week, a theft she reported to Chicago police.

"The offender and the offender's father got into an argument that became physical. The offender went into his sister's bedroom, unloaded her firearm safety box, and took a loaded .40-caliber pistol and left the residence," Wood said.

In denying Thomas' pretrial release, Judge Ciaccia-Lezza said, "There are no words that could ever express the gravity of what has occurred."

Meantime, a candlelight vigil for Reddins has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Oak Park Village Hall. His funeral is set for next week.