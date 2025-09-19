60 years after construction began, former John Hancock Center still setting trends on Chicago's Magnificent Mile

Sixty years ago, construction began on one of the most iconic buildings in Chicago and arguably the world.

Formerly known as the John Hancock Center, the famed skyscraper is leading a new trend on the Magnificent Mile.

If the building's developers had been able to stick to their original plan for the building now simply known as 875 North Michigan Avenue, the skyscraper as Chicago knows it today would have not been built.

The building has a fascinating history, and it's hard to imagine Chicago's skyline without it.

Formerly known as the John Hancock Center, the 100-story skyscraper now simply called 875 North Michigan Avenue is the fifth-tallest building in Chicago CBS

"It has its place solidly in architectural history, the history of this city," said Eleanor Gorski, CEO and president of the Chicago Architecture Center.

"It's a recognizable and iconic building, a symbol of Chicago when you think about the skyline," said Crain's Chicago Business reporter Danny Ecker.

"When you come in and see it, it takes your breath away. It's so majestic in the sky, and it's so unique in the way it looks," said John Harrison, who lives in the building.

Even 60 years after ground was broken along Michigan Avenue between Chestnut Street and Delaware Place, this building remains a 100-story star of Chicago's expansive skyline.

The tapered design - wider at the bottom, thinner at the top – the large exterior Xs, crowned with tall radio and TV antennas are all instantly recognizable.

Now officially named 875 North Michigan Avenue, just about everyone still calls it the John Hancock Center or "Big John."

"If you say 875, they don't know what that is, but they know the John Hancock building," Harrison said.

For Harrison and his wife, the Hancock is home. Harrison, a software executive and entrepreneur, is also an accomplished photographer whose work has appeared in National Geographic.

Living in a condo on the 69th floor, with west and north views of the city, he has cameras in every room.

"It's a photographer's dream living here," he said. "I've taken so many pictures here over the years, and yet I still find new pictures that I can capture the scene, just because of the light and the weather."

Long before Harrison moved to the building 18 years ago, the Hancock was a pioneer – a mixed-use skyscraper in Chicago's Central Business District, with businesses and homes in one very tall place; the result of an effort in the 1960s to lure people downtown not just to work, but also to live.

"Mayor Daley, the first Mayor Daley, said we need folks back downtown. We need to show people that Chicago is still a prime city in the Midwest. I need residents down here," Gorski said.

At first, the plan was to build two towers, but developers – led by the firm Skidmore, Owings and Merrill – realized there was only enough land for one building, raising this question:

"How do we get everything in one tower and make most efficient use of the space?" Gorski said. "So the lower floors needed to be bigger and accommodate retail and office. The upper floors, where you have views, and light, and air, those needed to be smaller to accommodate residential footprints."

The large steel Xs on the building's exterior are not only visually striking, but they have an important purpose: stability.

"When you have cross-bracing, it stops the sway in the wind and takes the place of central columns in a traditional construction," Gorski said.

In 1967, 20 floors into construction, workers discovered problems in the underground foundation. Work stopped for months until the issue was resolved, but construction resumed and the John Hancock Center ushered in a new era in Chicago architecture.

As the building was under construction, the original owner filed for bankruptcy.

The John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, which had been financing the project, took ownership, eventually moving its office in.

When "Big John" was finished in 1969, it was the tallest building in Chicago, and the second tallest in the world, after the Empire State Building in New York.

"It was groundbreaking for the time, and it really again set the model for all these other buildings that continue today," Gorski said.

But change is inevitable. In 2018, the John Hancock Company, having already left the building, requested its name be taken off the skyscraper.

It is now the fifth tallest building in Chicago, and part of the Magnificent Mile.

The city's premiere shopping destination now is dotted with empty storefronts, including some vacant space at the base of 875 North Michigan Avenue.

"I think, in a lot of ways, the pandemic kind of accelerated what was happening on the Mag Mile, which was retailers were kind of falling victim to the rise of online shopping," Ecker said. "The vacancy rate was kind of rising, and you add in a lack of foot traffic, add in more instances of crime."

Now the Magnificent Mile is pivoting, with 875 leading the way.

At the top of the building, the famous Signature Room restaurant is gone, but the 360 Chicago observation deck on the 94th floor will be expanded upward to the 96th floor, creating Chicago's first multi-story observation deck.

Along with other attractions along North Michigan Avenue, it's what's called an experiential environment. In other words, a fun experience.

"That brings more people into the city, and it also allows folks to use those larger retail spaces that we now see vacated," Gorski said.

But 875 also includes a wide mix of professional offices; including advertising agencies, law firms, medical practices, and more.

The building's plaza also is home to artistic events, including the Magnificent Mile Art Festival.

"They're kind of finding this new path to say this going to be a different building," Ecker said.

A different building with still a lot of life, no matter what name you give it.

"I think it holds onto that glamour even today. I mean it's a prestigious address, and it's a distinctive place to live," Gorski said.

"Every day, seeing the sunrise and the sunset and that beautiful lake. It's … I love it here," Harrison said.

A fun fact: there are 1,632 steps from the ground floor to the observation deck on the 94th floor. You know that if you've ever done "The Hustle Chicago," formerly called "Hustle Up The Hancock."

The building also boasts one of the fastest elevators in the world.