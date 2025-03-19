Watch CBS News
Expressway shooting shuts down Dan Ryan northbound lanes overnight at 87th Street

The northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for a time overnight for a shooting investigation.

Video shows Illinois State Police vehicles blocking off the lanes near 87th Street in Chatham and troopers walking in a line with flashlight, searching for evidence and bullet casings.

Lanes were closed between 87th and 95th for a time, but reopened around 2 a.m.

Police radio reports said no one was injured, but that a car was hit by gunfire. Illinois State Police have not yet commented on the incident or what they were investigated. Chicago police have not released any information.

No further information was immediately available. 

