Efforts underway to clear severe storm and tornado damage across Chicago area, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms brought heavy rain, high winds, and tornadoes across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Monday night.

Efforts are underway to clear the storm damage and check on residents hit hardest by the severe conditions.

The National Weather Service reported as many as 10 tornadoes on the ground during the evening. NWS officials are expected to provide an updated report later Tuesday.

Data collected from 311 calls indicate that Chicago's West Side was hit hard.

ComEd outages continue

Over 200,000 ComEd customers woke up Tuesday morning to power outages caused by severe storm damage with flooding and downed trees.

ComEd said about 80% of customers can expect their power to be restored by Wednesday afternoon. The remaining outages could be restored by Friday.

ComEd crews and emergency management teams are working to clear roadways and residential areas.

Oswego tornado destruction

One of the confirmed tornadoes touched down in suburban Oswego. Heavy winds uprooted large trees, which toppled over onto homes and cars. One Oswego resident said she heard a crash that was "like a bomb."

"I haven't called the insurance yet. I don't know where to start. This is the first time I've ever been through this," Carol Gillette said. "I'm just happy we are all alive."

ComEd is working to restore power to the Oswego area after trees hit utility poles along Route 71.

Downed power lines in Joliet

In suburban Joliet, the 1500 block of Jefferson Street is filled with debris and downed power lines.

Police confirmed most of the businesses on the street and in the area are still without power.

Uprooted trees in West Loop

Large trees were uprooted from streets in Chicago's West Loop.

Downed trees on Madison Street damaged cars.

Trees and branches were blocking Madison Street and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Woman killed by downed tree in Cedar Lake, Indiana

A woman was killed after a tree fell on a home during severe storms near Cedar Lake, Indiana, Monday night. Lake County officials responded to the home in a heavily wooded area at 8902 W. 141st Lane around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Laura Nagel. Her manner of death was listed in connection with the severe storm damage.