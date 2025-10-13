Evanston police charge Chicago man who attempted to flee from officers, possessed loaded gun

A man was charged after police said they recovered a handgun following a foot pursuit in Evanston, Illinois, on Sunday night.

Brian Franklin, 21, of Chicago, faces felony weapons charges.

Evanston police said around 8:15 p.m., patroling officers were in the 600 block of Mulford Street and found a Pontiac, with the driver, identified as Franklin, and two other passengers, sitting idle in front of a fire hydrant. They circled back 15 minutes later to find the same car in the same spot. Police said the vehicle was also illegally parked.

As officers approached the car, Franklin was seen leaning toward the floorboard. They also noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the car with cannabis packages visible.

All three occupants were asked to exit the car, to which Franklin became nervous and attempted to run away. He was then captured and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, police said.

A loaded Glock 22 handgun was found during a search of the car, which was then towed from the scene.

The passengers were released at the scene.

Police said Franklin did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license. He also had an active arrest warrant from Cook County.