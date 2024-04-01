Evanston ban on sale of flavored tobacco products goes into effect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, flavored tobacco products will no longer be available for sale at stores in Evanston.

Last year, the Evanston passed a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored vaping pens, and flavored rolling papers.

The ban went into effect on Monday.

Mainstream cigarette brands such as Marlboro Ice, Camel Crush Regular to Fresh, Camel Jade and Jade Sliver, and American Spirit Green and Dark Green box are on a "non-exhaustive" list of banned products. Popular menthol cigarette brands such as Kool, Newport, and Salem did not appear on the "non-exhaustive" list, though a pack of Kool cigarettes did appear on a poster highlighting the ban.

Advocates said the goal is to cut down on "predatory" marketing practices that disproportionately target Black consumers and young people.

The ban does not make it illegal to buy or possess flavored tobacco products, it only bans stores from selling them.

Businesses that violate the ban could face fines, and for repeated offenses, they could have their tobacco retail licenses revoked.

A proposed Food and Drug Administration ban on menthol cigarettes nationwide has yet to be finalized by the Biden administration.