Subway customer escapes injury after car crashes into restaurant 2 feet from his table in Evanston, Illinois

A man eating lunch narrowly escaped injury when a car crashed into the front of a Subway restaurant Tuesday afternoon in Evanston, Illinois.

Evanston Fire Department Battalion Chief Martin Rafacz said firefighters responded to the Subway in the 3300 block of Central Street after a car hopped the curb, and crashed into the glass front door.

Dr. Peter Jaggard said he was finishing lunch and using his phone at the time, when he heard what sounded like an explosion.

"I thought a bomb went off, but then I saw the front end of this car sticking through the door, and I thought, 'The Lord is watching over me right now,' because it was literally two feet from where I was sitting, and could have hit me," he said.

Although the crash shattered the glass door and windows of the restaurant, Jaggard said he was not injured.

Jaggard said he helped check on the driver to make sure she was okay. Rafacz said the woman was released after being checked out by paramedics.

Rafacz and Jaggard said it appeared the driver either stepped on the accelerator of her car instead of the brake, or didn't put it in park before releasing the brake, causing the car to jump the curb and hit the restaurant.

A structural engineer was called to check on the damage to the building, Rafacz said.