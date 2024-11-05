Rep. Eric Sorensen faces GOP challenger Joe McGraw in Illinois' 17th Congressional District

CHICAGO (CBS) – Voters in Illinois' 17th Congressional District will decide Tuesday whether Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen will keep his seat, or challenger Joe McGraw will return the seat to Republicans for the first time since 2012.

The 17th District does not include any part of the Chicago area, but does snake around to include Rockford, the Quad Cities, Galesburg, Peoria, and Bloomington-Normal. Sorensen is in his first term representing the district, which has been in Democratic hands since 2013.

Sorensen, a meteorologist for more than 20 years before he was elected to the 17th District in 2022, is facing a challenge from McGraw, a retired judge who spent 15 years on the bench in the 17th Judicial Circuit, which includes Winnebago and Boone counties before he retired in 2017.

Sorensen has touted his limited experience as an elected official as an advantage in seeking bipartisan solutions in Congress.

"I'm one of the very few people that doesn't have a background in politics," Sorensen said recently. "So I can work with Republicans and Democrats to get the job done."

McGraw, meantime, has touted his experience as a judge, as well as a trained mediator and arbitrator.

"I've used those skills to do reality testing with parties that are very adverse to try to figure out, what are the facts?" McGraw said recently.

This race, which could help tilt the balance of power in Congress, is focused on the same issues as numerous others. They include the issues of abortion, the economy, and immigration.

Where do Sorensen and McGraw stand on abortion?

Sorensen supports codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law, and permanently restoring a woman's right to choose. Meantime, he also wants to protect women's right to travel across state lines to seek safe reproductive care in Illinois.

McGraw has said he supported the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, arguing abortion is an issue that states should decide, not the federal government. He has said he would oppose a national abortion ban if it were to come up for a vote in Congress.

Where do Sorensen and McGraw stand on the economy?

Sorensen supports legislation to increase Social Security benefits for seniors, and wants to expand Medicare's power to negotiate prescription drug prices to lower medication costs for working families and seniors. He also supports creating more "green jobs" to help address climate change, such as through increased electric vehicle production at the Rivian plant in Normal, Illinois.

McGraw has said he wants to cut taxes on American factories to create more jobs, and eliminate the federal estate tax. He also wants to reduce federal spending by restricting immigration, arguing migrants have become a drain on social services, health care, and schools.

Where do Sorensen and McGraw stand on immigration?

Sorensen has proposed legislation to add 500 new U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at entry points on the southern border, as well as a bill to provide increased funding, technology and staffing for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop the spread of fentanyl.

Likewise, McGraw also wants to expand the border patrol and crack down on fentanyl, but also supports expanding the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He also backs a return to the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which would require asylum seekers arriving at the southern border to stay in Mexico until an immigration court rules on their asylum claims.